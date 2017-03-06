UPDATE 2-Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, March 6 NLMK sees global steel demand rising by less than one percent this year, expecting its core markets to perform better on the back of improving steel demand at home, growth in Europe and increase in infrastructure spending in the United States.
NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, also told its Capital Markets Day in London that it expected its 2017 capital expenditure (capex) at $0.7 billion, with 2018-2022 maintenance capex at $0.45 billion per year. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates with move in 2-year yields)
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.