LONDON, March 6 NLMK sees global steel demand rising by less than one percent this year, expecting its core markets to perform better on the back of improving steel demand at home, growth in Europe and increase in infrastructure spending in the United States.

NLMK, Russia's largest steel producer, also told its Capital Markets Day in London that it expected its 2017 capital expenditure (capex) at $0.7 billion, with 2018-2022 maintenance capex at $0.45 billion per year. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)