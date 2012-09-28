MOSCOW, Sept 28 The Russian regional government of Khanty-Mansiysk has sold its 44.2 percent stake in Bank Khanty-Mansiysk (BKM) to a company representing the interests of Nomos Bank in a deal aimed at giving Nomos full control of BKM.

Nomos Bank, one of the largest non-state Russian banks, already owns a 51.3 percent stake in BKM which operates in the wealthy Tyumen region, the source of more than half of Russia's total oil output. It has said it wants to own the whole of BKM.

Russian auctioning house, acting on behalf of the government of Khanty-Mansiysk, said on Friday it sold the stake for 12.8 billion roubles ($412 million) to Ferrosplav Invest.

Ferrosplav Invest is affiliated with a 48.5-percent Nomos shareholder ICT Group and has been acting in Nomos's interests, a source close to ICT told Reuters.

Nomos, in which Financial Corporation Otkritie has a 19.9 percent stake, said earlier this month it planned to buy the 44.2 percent stake in BKM from ICT.

Otkritie in turn plans to take over Nomos in a deal that would create the country's second-largest private lender, listing the new entity in the next two to three years' time.

Some 25 percent of Nomos's shares are in free-float. ($1=31.0725 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ischenko and Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Greg Mahlich)