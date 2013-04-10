MOSCOW, April 10 Nomos bank, one of a handful of listed Russian lenders, will start a roadshow on Monday to market a possible dollar-denominated Eurobond, a bank executive said on Wednesday.

Nomos, in the process of being acquired by Otkritie Financial Corp., will begin meeting investors on April 15 in New York, Yuri Lekarev, the bank's head of international business, said.

J.P. Morgan, Citi, Gazprombank, VTB Capital and Nomos itself are the issue's organisers.

A source close to the bank said Nomos planned to issue a seven-year Eurobond worth around $500 million.