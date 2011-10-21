MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's Nomos Bank NMOSq.L
has signed a $200 million one-year syndicated loan
with an option to extend the credit's maturity for one more
year, a source in the financial market told Reuters on Friday.
Nomos, ranked among Russia's top 15 banks by assets,
declined official comment.
The loan would carry a rate of LIBOR plus 1.9 percent.
The bank has planned to refinance a $125 million existing
loan via a call option this month.
Last month, a source told Reuters that the bank was mulling
a $150 million loan for refinancing purposes.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing
by Andrey Ostroukh)