BRIEF-Unitedhealth Group commences exchange offer TOacquire Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russia's Nord Gold will increase its ownership of Toronto-listed subsidiary High River Gold to 97.9 percent under a share offer that could boost its free float and take it a step further to a premium London listing.
Nord Gold's free float will increase to 14.6 percent after the deal, which included an issue of Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) to pay for part of the High River purchase, the Russian gold miner's spokeswoman, Diana Asonova, told Reuters on Monday.
The country's third-largest gold producer, controlled by steel billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said in July it would bid for the 25 percent of High River it does not already own. The minorities were offered 0.285 of Nord Gold's GDRs per High River share or C$1.40 in cash.
Nord Gold said on Monday that 192 million shares of High River had been taken up under the offer, meaning Nord Gold will own almost 823 million shares of High River, representing 97.9 percent.
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's biggest telephone carrier, said on Tuesday that fourth-quarter net income came in line with estimates because of cost and expense controls that helped offset tepid revenue growth.
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share