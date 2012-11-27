Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW Nov 27 Russia's Nord Gold will increase its ownership of Toronto-listed subsidiary High River Gold to 87.9 percent under a share offer that could boost its free float and take it a step further to a premium London listing.
The country's third-largest gold producer, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said in July it would bid for the 25 percent of High River it does not already own. The minorities were offered 0.285 of Nord Gold's GDRs per High River share or C$1.40 in cash.
Nord Gold said on Tuesday that 108 million shares of High River had been taken up under the offer, meaning Nord Gold will own 739 million shares of High River, representing 87.9 percent.
It is extending the offer to December 8 to allow remaining High River shareholders time to tender their shares.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 EU antitrust regulators are set to approve German engineering group Siemens' $4.5 billion bid for U.S. software company Mentor Graphics without demanding concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Tennant company announces agreement with Ambienta to acquire IPC group