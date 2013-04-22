UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MOSCOW, April 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Monday its first quarter revenue increased by 12 percent to $296.8 million, year-on-year, thanks to rising production.
The company, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, increased gold output by 18 percent to 183,600 troy ounces during the first three months of 2013. It also kept its 2013 production forecast unchanged at 770,000-850,000 ounces.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.