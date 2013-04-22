MOSCOW, April 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Monday its first quarter revenue increased by 12 percent to $296.8 million, year-on-year, thanks to rising production.

The company, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, increased gold output by 18 percent to 183,600 troy ounces during the first three months of 2013. It also kept its 2013 production forecast unchanged at 770,000-850,000 ounces.