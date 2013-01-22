MOSCOW Jan 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold
said gold production fell 5 percent in 2012, mainly
due to mechanical bottlenecks which impacted production, but
expects a rise for the coming year.
Gold production for 2012 was 716,900 ounces. For 2013 it
expects production to be in the range of 770,000 to 850,000
ounces. Fourth quarter gold production fell one percent on the
same period the previous year.
Revenue for the year rose one percent to $1,2 billion.
Nord Gold is Russia's third-largest gold producer, and also
has operations in Kazakhstan and West Africa. It is controlled
by businessman Alexei Mordashov.