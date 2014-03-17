MOSCOW, March 17 Russian gold miner Nord Gold has signed a $500 million five-year facility agreement with Sberbank CIB to pay off an existing debt, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, plans to use the proceeds to repay its existing debt facility of $465.5 million, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)