MOSCOW, April 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Wednesday its revenue rose 29 percent year-on-year to $355.6 million in the first quarter due to higher production.

Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said its first-quarter output was up 26 percent to 266,700 troy ounces of gold equivalent. Its average realised gold price fell 6 percent to $1,224 per ounce for the period.

The company also said it was still on track to produce between 925,000 and 985,000 ounces of gold in 2015.