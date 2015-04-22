MOSCOW, April 22 Russian gold miner Nord Gold
said on Wednesday its revenue rose 29 percent
year-on-year to $355.6 million in the first quarter due to
higher production.
Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, said
its first-quarter output was up 26 percent to 266,700 troy
ounces of gold equivalent. Its average realised gold price fell
6 percent to $1,224 per ounce for the period.
The company also said it was still on track to produce
between 925,000 and 985,000 ounces of gold in 2015.
