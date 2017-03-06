MOSCOW, March 6 Russian gold producer Nord Gold SE delayed the de-listing of its global depository receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange to March 16 from March 9, the company said on Monday.

The delay in the de-listing date was agreed in order to align it with the date upon which the tender offer for the GDRs closes.

Nordgold, which said last month it would de-list, said it believed its market capitalisation did not accurately reflect the true value of the company. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Denis Pinchuk)