UPDATE 2-Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
MOSCOW, March 6 Russian gold producer Nord Gold SE delayed the de-listing of its global depository receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange to March 16 from March 9, the company said on Monday.
The delay in the de-listing date was agreed in order to align it with the date upon which the tender offer for the GDRs closes.
Nordgold, which said last month it would de-list, said it believed its market capitalisation did not accurately reflect the true value of the company. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Denis Pinchuk)
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a middle of the market jet, although it is not yet clear how Boeing will meet that demand, an executive said on Friday.