US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after Trump's travel curbs
* Futures down: Dow 70 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MOSCOW, July 27 Russian gold producer Nordgold increased its second-quarter refined gold production by 2 percent quarter-on-quarter to 213,100 equivalent ounces, it said on Wednesday.
The company's revenue grew by 8 percent to $269.9 million in the second quarter of this year, up from $250.5 million in the previous quarter, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Futures down: Dow 70 pts, S&P 9.25 pts, Nasdaq 21.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* IPG photonics reports preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial results in advance of photonics west conference
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 30 Shipping company Toisa Ltd filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy as falling demand for the Bermuda-chartered company's oil-and-gas supply vessels left it running short of cash, according to court documents.