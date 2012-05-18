MOSCOW May 18 Russian gold miner Nord Gold
said on Friday its first-quarter net income dropped
30 percent year-on-year to $60 million after its gold output
fell, but said it expects a strong second half of 2012.
"With production now returning to our forecast rates we
anticipate a strong second half to the year," Nikolai Zelenski,
chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Nord Gold is Russia's third-largest gold producer, and also
has operations in Kazakhstan and West Africa. It is controlled
by businessman Alexei Mordashov.
In April, Nord Gold said its revenue rose 8 percent to $264
million due to favourable gold prices in the first
quarter, although gold output fell 10 percent to 156,200 troy
ounces due to "short term factors".
The hit to production affected overall costs, resulting in a
15-percent drop in earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $114 million, Nord
Gold said on Friday.
The company aims to achieve production of 800,000-850,000
gold equivalent ounces in 2012 and wants to increase output to 1
million gold equivalent ounces in 2013 from 754,000 ounces in
2011.
Its 2012 capital expenditure will be around $472 million,
with a focus on the Lefa mine in Guinea and bringing new
deposits into production.
The average realised gold price for Nord Gold rose to $1,689
per ounce in the first quarter, up 20 percent, while its EBITDA
margin fell to 43 percent from 55 percent.
Its global depository receipts were down 5.7 percent to $5
by 0919 GMT in London.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)