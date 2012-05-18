MOSCOW May 18 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Friday its first-quarter net income dropped 30 percent year-on-year to $60 million after its gold output fell, but said it expects a strong second half of 2012.

"With production now returning to our forecast rates we anticipate a strong second half to the year," Nikolai Zelenski, chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Nord Gold is Russia's third-largest gold producer, and also has operations in Kazakhstan and West Africa. It is controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov.

In April, Nord Gold said its revenue rose 8 percent to $264 million due to favourable gold prices in the first quarter, although gold output fell 10 percent to 156,200 troy ounces due to "short term factors".

The hit to production affected overall costs, resulting in a 15-percent drop in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $114 million, Nord Gold said on Friday.

The company aims to achieve production of 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2012 and wants to increase output to 1 million gold equivalent ounces in 2013 from 754,000 ounces in 2011.

Its 2012 capital expenditure will be around $472 million, with a focus on the Lefa mine in Guinea and bringing new deposits into production.

The average realised gold price for Nord Gold rose to $1,689 per ounce in the first quarter, up 20 percent, while its EBITDA margin fell to 43 percent from 55 percent.

Its global depository receipts were down 5.7 percent to $5 by 0919 GMT in London. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter)