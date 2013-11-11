US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
* Indexes rise: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct (Updates close with utilities down for week)
MOSCOW Nov 11 Russian gold miner Nord Gold said on Monday its net income declined 40 percent, year-on-year, to $34.8 million in the third-quarter due to lower gold prices.
Nord Gold, controlled by businessman Alexei Mordashov, also said its board had approved an interim third-quarter dividend of $0.02 cents per share, a total of $9 million.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS