MOSCOW, June 15 New sanctions on Russian energy
projects proposed by the U.S. Senate are aimed at boosting
liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to
Europe, an official from Russian gas giant Gazprom was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
U.S. senators approved new sanctions against Russia on
Wednesday over alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election,
targeting certain Russian energy projects.
"As far as the implementation of the sanctions is concerned,
they don't conceal that this is aimed at ensuring American LNG
to Europe," Interfax quoted Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive
Officer Alexander Medvedev as saying.
The United States is eyeing new markets for its LNG exports,
including Europe. Gazprom so far has dismissed the potential
impact from the U.S. proposal on its business in Europe, where
it accounts for a third of gas supplies, saying that high
transportation costs make U.S. LNG too expensive.
The U.S. Senate said it was the policy of the United States
to continue to oppose Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project,
saying it would have a detrimental impact on the European
Union's energy security, gas market development in Central and
Eastern Europe and energy reforms in Ukraine.
Gazprom and its European partners are pushing ahead with the
plans to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream
undersea gas pipeline to Europe from Russia as Moscow seeks to
diversify its energy supplies and bypass Ukraine.
Medvedev also said he hoped that U.S. President Donald Trump
will not approve the new sanctions.
"Let's hope that, first of all, the draft law has not been
passed yet; without the president's signature it cannot become
law," he was quoted as saying by Interfax.
Germany and Austria on Thursday also censured the U.S.
Senate for approving the new sanctions on Russia, saying they
expose European companies involved in Russian energy projects to
fines for breaching U.S. law.
Medvedev said that Gazprom has already received more than 1
billion euros ($1.11 billion) from its partners for Nord Stream
2 financing.
In April Uniper, Wintershall, Shell
, OMV and Engie agreed to each loan
10 percent of the cost of the venture, or up to 950 million
euros each.
Gazprom will shoulder 50 percent of the cost of the 55
billion cubic metre pipeline, which is due to start operating in
2019.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David Goodman)