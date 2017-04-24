VIENNA, April 24 Austrian oil and gas group OMV
said on Monday it would provide long-term financing to
secure 30 percent of its share of project costs of the Nord
Stream 2 pipeline from Russia.
Under the agreement between the western partners of Russian
gas giant Gazprom OMV is obliged to fund 10 percent of
the 9.5-billion euro pipeline.
"OMV will directly secure 30 percent of the pro-rata project
costs through long-term financing," the group said in a
statement.
"Should it not be possible to secure project financing for
the remaining 70 percent of the pro-rata project costs, OMV is
planning to make medium-term financing available."
