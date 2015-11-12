BRIEF-Harmony Merger stockholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Harmony Merger Corp. stockholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
MOSCOW Nov 12 Nord Stream consortium, lead by Russian energy giant Gazprom, said on Thursday that it had resumed gas flows in previous volumes after the Swedish army removed a munition object.
The consortium stopped shipments via the Baltic Sea on Nov. 11 through one of its two lines. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Harmony Merger Corp. stockholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Ocwen Financial Corp - Co, unit entered into a consent order with New York Department Of Financial Services