MOSCOW Dec 17 Norilsk Nickel co-owner Vladimir Potanin said he expects to remain CEO of the world's largest nickel and palladium producer for between 18 months and two years.

Potanin, named CEO of Norilsk on Monday, said a peace deal agreed between the company's shareholders has been signed for ten years and includes a five-year lock-up on co-owners selling stakes.

Norilsk will pay around a half of core earnings in dividends in the coming years, moving to twice-yearly payouts in 2014, Potanin told reporters.