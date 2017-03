MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia's Norilsk Nickel said on Friday its board had approved taking an up to 20 billion rouble ($294.4 million) loan from VTB Bank.

The loan, which is to be repaid in five years, will be partly used to finance the construction of a power supply line for Norilsk's Bystrinskoye mining project in the Chita region in east Siberia, a company spokesman said. ($1 = 67.9400 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)