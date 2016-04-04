MOSCOW, April 4 Sberbank CIB, the investment banking arm of Russia's biggest bank Sberbank, has arranged a $800 million credit line for a unit of Russian miner Norilsk Nickel, the bank said on Monday.

Sberbank CIB said the eight-year credit line would be used to fund the construction of Norilsk's Bystrinsky plant. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)