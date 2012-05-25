(Corrects percentage change in first paragraph in story transmitted Thursday)

MOSCOW May 24 The board of Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer, has recommended a dividend of 196 roubles per share for 2011, up 8.9 percent on last year.

The dividend is to be approved at the company's annual shareholder meeting on June 29, Norilsk said in a statement. The record date was set for May 24.

Last year Norilsk, controlled by tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium giant RUSAL, recommended a dividend of 180 roubles per share.

The company expects to report a net profit of around $5 billion for 2011, broadly flat on the previous year, Norilsk chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in January.

In 2011 the company bought back 7.7 percent of its shares for $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)