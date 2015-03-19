Pentagon chief says Syria poison gas attack a "heinous act"
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that a poison gas attack in Syria was a "heinous act and would be treated as such."
MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's second largest nickel and largest palladium producer, is sticking to its dividend policy that had been agreed by key shareholders, Vladimir Potanin, its chief executive, said on Thursday.
"You can be guided by the schedule that we agreed with major shareholders, which is publicly available. We do not plan to deviate from this plan," Potanin, also Norilsk's co-owner and Russia's richest man, told reporters in Moscow. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
WASHINGTON, April 5 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Wednesday that a poison gas attack in Syria was a "heinous act and would be treated as such."
* To sell part of plant growth regulator business for cereals (Adds likely buyers of assets)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.