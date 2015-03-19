MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's second largest nickel and largest palladium producer, is sticking to its dividend policy that had been agreed by key shareholders, Vladimir Potanin, its chief executive, said on Thursday.

"You can be guided by the schedule that we agreed with major shareholders, which is publicly available. We do not plan to deviate from this plan," Potanin, also Norilsk's co-owner and Russia's richest man, told reporters in Moscow. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)