* Potanin to stay 2 years, shareholder pact set for 10 years
* Kremlin ally Abramovich becomes peace deal enforcer
* Abramovich ally to become chairman - source
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Dec 17 Norilsk Nickel named
longtime co-owner Vladimir Potanin as its chief executive on
Monday under a Kremlin-inspired deal to end a boardroom war at
the world's top nickel and palladium producer.
Oligarch Roman Abramovich will take control of a 20 percent
voting stake and act as a buffer between Potanin and rival Oleg
Deripaska, who owns a share in Norilsk through UC RUSAL
, the world's largest aluminium producer.
"When the new lineup of shareholders gets used to each
other, confidence will grow that we now feel is now lacking,"
Potanin said, paying tribute to the mediating role to be played
by Abramovich, an ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking after his unanimous election by the Norilsk board,
Potanin said he planned to stay in the job for between 18 months
and two years. The peace deal will last for 10 years, with the
core shareholders agreeing to keep their stakes for five.
Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea soccer club,
could act as a conduit for the Kremlin at the cash-rich company
that mines the vast mineral deposits of Russia's far north.
Having brought an end to the four-year feud between Potanin
and Deripaska, he could potentially end up sidelining them as
Putin seeks to restore order at the $30 billion miner that was
privatised in the mid-1990s.
Deripaska and Potanin now lose their blocking voting stakes
and Abramovich steps in with the ability to serve the
president's interests early in his new six-year term.
"Roman Abramovich is a businessman who wants to make money,"
a well-connected industry insider said of the deal. "Norilsk
Nickel is a cash machine that doesn't need to fear a crisis."
Alexander Abramov, Abramovich's partner in Evraz,
Russia's largest steelmaker, is to become board chairman at
Norilsk Nickel, a source said. Norilsk's shareholders will elect
a new board on March 11.
Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, who like Putin served in the Soviet
KGB security force, steps down as CEO - a demand by Deripaska
that Potanin had resisted.
Sources close to the company's shareholders said last week
that Strzhalkovsky, who sided with Potanin and launched a series
of buybacks during the dispute over Norilsk Nickel's cash flows,
would have a $100-million severance deal.
UNLIKELY APPOINTMENT
The appointment by the Norilsk board of Potanin, a survivor
of the battles between the businessmen who struck it rich after
the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, had appeared unlikely
until the deal was reached this month.
Potanin left the Soviet trade ministry and created a banking
empire in the early 1990s - securing control over Norilsk at a
bargain-basement price in the loans-for-shares privatisations
that he masterminded.
His stake at Norilsk Nickel was one of the biggest prizes
handed to insiders in the post-Soviet carve-up of Russian
industry in 1995, a process that spawned a new oligarch elite.
Putin reined in the tycoons after he rose to power in 2000,
and signalled last week he was intent on tackling some of the
problems that continue to blight Russia's business scene after
13 years as the country's dominant leader.
Sorting out problems at Norilsk Nickel would help enhance
Russia's image among foreign investors.
Potanin, 51, is ranked the 46th-richest man in the world,
with a fortune estimated at $14.5 billion by Forbes magazine.
He had long rejected a direct role in managing the company,
saying he preferred to leave the day-to-day running of the
company to professional managers.
Despite the deal, it is not clear whether a balance of power
has been reached at the management level. Analysts expressed
concerns that paying out dividends could take precedence over
capital investment now running at about $2.5 billion per year.
The company will pay around half of its core earnings,
expressed as earnings before interest, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) in dividends over the next few years, said
Potanin. It will start paying dividends twice-yearly in 2014.
Norilsk is likely to generate about $5 billion EBITDA per
year, meaning that it could be able to spend up to $7.5 billion
on 2012-2014 payments, analyst Sergey Donskoy at Societe
Generale said. Sources previously said Norilsk was considering
paying dividends totalling $10 billion for 2012-2014.
INVESTMENT PROGRAMME TO BE FULFILLED
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, however, said that
Norilsk's investment programme would be carried out in full and
spending would even increase.
"Based on the materials I have seen, there is no significant
cause for concern," he said.
Norilsk could eventually revisit the idea of merger and
acquisition deals forced off the agenda by the shareholder
dispute, said Vadim Astapovich, an analyst at VTB Capital.
Trouble broke out at the company after the global financial
crisis in 2008 when Deripaska, who had bought out Potanin's
partner Mikhail Prokhorov with a view to merging Norilsk with
RUSAL, defied pressure to exit to cut his own debts.
Under the peace deal, Deripaska will finally prevail in his
demand for hefty dividend payouts forcing the company to borrow
to cover the cost. The Vedomosti daily quoted sources on Monday
as saying Abramovich and Abramov, plan to buy up to 10 percent
of Norilsk shares.
Abramovich will hold 5.87 percent of Norilsk Nickel, RUSAL
will hold 27.8 percent and Potanin's Interros will hold 30.3
percent after Norilsk's treasury shares - amounting to almost 17
percent of its issued capital - are cancelled.
To ensure Abramovich's role as enforcer of the peace, the
other two billionaires will give him voting power over some of
their shares. That will leave the three billionaires with nearly
equal voting stakes but means Abramovich can impose a resolution
in any dispute between the other two.