* Norilsk approves strategy, to double Taimyr exploration
budget
* Says to focus on "tier 1" assets, Polar a key priority
* Says PGMs production to rise 3-5 pct in coming years
* Detail of dividends, production to be known in Q4
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's biggest nickel producer, said it plans to
slim down and focus on its top assets, joining other big mining
companies in shedding businesses in the face of weak metals
prices.
The company, partially owned by Russian tycoon Vladimir
Potanin and aluminium giant Rusal, is having to cope
with a more than 20 percent plunge in nickel prices this
year, although it has remained profitable. Weak metals demand
however is making it difficult to sell businesses.
Under its new strategy announced on Thursday Norilsk stuck
to its plan to sell off assets in Africa and Australia, despite
the failure to close any deals in recent months.
Deputy chief executive Pavel Fedorov said the company would
focus on so-called "Tier 1" assets - high quality projects with
large scale - with current or potential annual revenue of more
than $1 billion, EBITDA margins of more than 40 percent and 20
years of viable reserves.
"We need to get rid of assets that do not meet our "Tier 1"
objectives," Fedorov told reporters.
The company plans to concentrate on its low-cost Polar
operations located on Russia's Taimyr Peninsula, which already
accounts for the bulk of its production.
It said it would double its exploration budget for the
Taimyr Peninsula, an unusual decision given the current market
situation, when global miners are cutting exploration to reduce
costs. Fedorov did not disclose the current or future budget
size.
Potanin has run the company since late 2012 under a deal
that ended a five-year row between the company's shareholders
over corporate governance. The board approved the revised
strategy on Thursday.
Norilsk did not say if any changes had been made to its
dividend policy and did not disclose planned production and
capital expenditures, which are due to be announced in the
fourth quarter.
Norilsk shares, down 19 percent since the start 2013, showed
little reaction to the announcement. They were up just 0.7
percent in Moscow on Thursday, slightly outperforming a 0.2
percent rise in the Micex Metals and Mining Index.
"The strategy was broadly expected and contains little new,"
said Sergey Donskoy, metals and mining analyst at Societe
Generale. "In this form, it looks more like a declaration of
intent and has to be populated with specific numbers and
projects."
ASSET SALE
Norilsk, which has already paid almost $2 billion in
dividends for 2012, was expected to declare a payout of at least
$3 billion for 2013 and the same amount for 2014 with further
payouts equal to 50 percent of its core earnings.
But Potanin said earlier this week that the dividend policy,
agreed in late 2012 when the company solved the row with
shareholders, would have to be changed due to weak metals
markets.
Any decrease in dividend would not be welcomed by major
shareholder Rusal, which needs good dividend payments as it
struggles with net debt of around $10 billion and a weak
aluminium market.
Rusal said on Thursday that it believed Norilsk was able to
retain its current dividend policy despite weak markets.
Norilsk reported a 63 percent drop in first-half net profit
in August due to non-cash write-offs. However, it continues to
make money while between a quarter and a half of the global
nickel sector could be running at a loss, according to industry
estimates, hit by weak demand from China, the world's top market
for stainless steel.
Norilsk plans to sell Tati Nickel in Botswana, Nkomati in
South Africa and Lake Johnston, Black Swan, Cawse, Waterloo,
Avalon, Honeymoon Well in Australia in 2013/14, Fedorov said.
The company also pledged to bolster the role of platinum
group metals (PGM) and copper in its portfolio, saying PGM's
production could rise by between 3 and 5 percent in the coming
years.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)