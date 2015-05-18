(Adds VTB comment, paragraph 4)
MOSCOW May 18 Russia's second-largest state
bank VTB has offered Norilsk Nickel a $1
billion credit line to develop copper deposits at the Bystrinsky
mining project, Norilsk said on Monday.
VTB has also agreed to purchase an option for a 25 percent
stake in the project and Norilsk is continuing negotiations with
Russia's state development bank VEB about long-term financing,
the company's press service said.
"We hope that, in one form or the other, negotiations with
VEB will be resolved in the next quarter," the company said,
citing First Deputy CEO Pavel Fedorov.
A VTB spokeswoman said the $1 billion credit line would be
extended over 10 years but did not say how the bank would raise
the money. VTB has forecast significant losses this year due to
higher central bank interest rates and it made a profit of just
0.8 billion roubles ($16.27 million) in 2014.
The Bystrinsky project to develop deposits of copper, iron
and gold in Russia's Transbaikal region, which is near the
border with China, is a new operation area for Norilsk, whose
key assets are located on the northern Russian peninsulas of
Taymyr and Kola.
The company plans to begin production in 2017, achieving
output levels of 10 million tons by 2020, and hopes to attract
Asian buyers, particularly those in nearby China.
Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner and
exporter, announced plans to buy back up to $500 million of its
shares this year after its 2014 earnings jumped due to the
weaker rouble and higher metals prices.
The company now plans to sell the Arkhangelsk sea port and
may offer gas assets for sale in 2015 or 2016 as part of a plan
to focus on high-earning ventures, Norilsk said in a
presentation to investors in London.
Norilsk, which is part-owned by the world's top aluminium
producer Rusal, slightly lowered its forecast for
platinum metals production in 2016 and 2018 to 90-100 tonnes and
100-110 tonnes respectively.
The company did not give a reason for the revised forecasts.
($1 = 49.1590 roubles)
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Diana Asonova; Editing by Gareth
Jones)