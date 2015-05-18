(Adds VTB comment, paragraph 4)

MOSCOW May 18 Russia's second-largest state bank VTB has offered Norilsk Nickel a $1 billion credit line to develop copper deposits at the Bystrinsky mining project, Norilsk said on Monday.

VTB has also agreed to purchase an option for a 25 percent stake in the project and Norilsk is continuing negotiations with Russia's state development bank VEB about long-term financing, the company's press service said.

"We hope that, in one form or the other, negotiations with VEB will be resolved in the next quarter," the company said, citing First Deputy CEO Pavel Fedorov.

A VTB spokeswoman said the $1 billion credit line would be extended over 10 years but did not say how the bank would raise the money. VTB has forecast significant losses this year due to higher central bank interest rates and it made a profit of just 0.8 billion roubles ($16.27 million) in 2014.

The Bystrinsky project to develop deposits of copper, iron and gold in Russia's Transbaikal region, which is near the border with China, is a new operation area for Norilsk, whose key assets are located on the northern Russian peninsulas of Taymyr and Kola.

The company plans to begin production in 2017, achieving output levels of 10 million tons by 2020, and hopes to attract Asian buyers, particularly those in nearby China.

Norilsk, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner and exporter, announced plans to buy back up to $500 million of its shares this year after its 2014 earnings jumped due to the weaker rouble and higher metals prices.

The company now plans to sell the Arkhangelsk sea port and may offer gas assets for sale in 2015 or 2016 as part of a plan to focus on high-earning ventures, Norilsk said in a presentation to investors in London.

Norilsk, which is part-owned by the world's top aluminium producer Rusal, slightly lowered its forecast for platinum metals production in 2016 and 2018 to 90-100 tonnes and 100-110 tonnes respectively.

The company did not give a reason for the revised forecasts. ($1 = 49.1590 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Diana Asonova; Editing by Gareth Jones)