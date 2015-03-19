(Adds quote, context)

MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's central bank has agreed "in principle" to sell some of its palladium stock to a fund of investors led by Norilsk Nickel, the chief executive of the palladium producer said on Thursday.

Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium producer, proposed such a deal to the central bank last year as part of its efforts to guarantee stock availability for long-term customers and to increase market transparency.

"We recently found out that the central bank had taken a positive decision," Vladimir Potanin told reporters.

The central bank declined to comment.

Norilsk is ready to invest between $200 million and $350 million in the deal, while Interros, which manages Potanin's assets, is ready to add between $100 million and $200 million, Potanin said.

Another shareholder in Norilsk - businessman Roman Abramovich - may also take part in the deal, Potanin added.

Potanin, who is also Norilsk's co-owner, did not say whether the deal would only include the investments and investors he named. Last year, he said a pool of potential investors and financing would be able to bring up to $2 billion.

The volume of palladium in the central bank's reserves is a state secret but the bank holds one of the world's biggest gold and foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)