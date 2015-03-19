BRIEF-Komercijalna Banka to pay dividend of MKD 150/shr for 2016
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
MOSCOW, March 19 Russia's central bank has agreed "in principle" to sell some of its palladium stock to a fund of investors led by Norilsk Nickel, the chief executive of the palladium producer said on Thursday.
Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium producer, proposed such a deal to the central bank last year as part of its efforts to guarantee stock availability for long-term customers and to increase market transparency.
"We recently found out that the central bank had taken a positive decision," Vladimir Potanin told reporters.
The central bank declined to comment.
Norilsk is ready to invest between $200 million and $350 million in the deal, while Interros, which manages Potanin's assets, is ready to add between $100 million and $200 million, Potanin said.
Another shareholder in Norilsk - businessman Roman Abramovich - may also take part in the deal, Potanin added.
Potanin, who is also Norilsk's co-owner, did not say whether the deal would only include the investments and investors he named. Last year, he said a pool of potential investors and financing would be able to bring up to $2 billion.
The volume of palladium in the central bank's reserves is a state secret but the bank holds one of the world's biggest gold and foreign exchange reserves. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
NEW DELHI, April 5 Coal India Ltd is actively looking to acquire coking coal assets in Australia, a senior company official told Reuters, as the country looks to beef up its foreign coal assets.