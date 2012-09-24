MOSCOW, Sept 24 Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, plans to cut its 2012 investments by 10 percent due to weak metals markets, a spokeswoman for Norilsk said.

The company expects to reduce its 2012 investment programme to 95 billion roubles ($3.06 billion), Alisa Fialko said on Monday.

Global prices for nickel, which accounts for half of Norilsk's revenue, have fallen about 4 percent so far this year, while copper prices have risen 8 percent and palladium prices have been broadly stable.

Norilsk's first-half net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to about $1.4 billion. The company's chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky said in June that he had little hope that prices for its metals would rise in the near term.

($1 = 31.0330 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Helen Massy-Beresford)