MOSCOW Aug 10 Russian metal giant Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) has reached an agreement with a pool of foreign banks for a credit line up to $800 million, Norilsk said in its annual report on Wednesday.

The credit line is available for one year, the company said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)