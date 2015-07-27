MOSCOW, July 27 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , one of the world's largest nickel and palladium producers, said on Monday it planned to borrow 60 billion roubles ($1 billion) from the country's largest lender, Sberbank .

The proceeds will be used to refinance other credits, a spokesman for the company said.

Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday that the loan would have a maturity of six years and would be partially used to refinance the company's 35-billion rouble bonds due in the first quarter of 2016. ($1 = 58.3505 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper)