MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Thursday it has borrowed $750 million in credit lines from UniCredit and Raiffeisenbank.

The five-year lines will be used to refinance the company's existing debt and to raise its medium-term liquidity, it said in the statement.

UniCredit agreed to open the credit line for $400 million to Norilsk, while Raiffeisenbank has agreed to loan it $350 million, the company said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Megan Davies)