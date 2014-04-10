BRIEF-Vista Land And Lifescapes says FY consolidated net income was 8.1 billion pesos
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos
MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, said on Thursday it has borrowed $750 million in credit lines from UniCredit and Raiffeisenbank.
The five-year lines will be used to refinance the company's existing debt and to raise its medium-term liquidity, it said in the statement.
UniCredit agreed to open the credit line for $400 million to Norilsk, while Raiffeisenbank has agreed to loan it $350 million, the company said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Megan Davies)
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed