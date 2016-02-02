UPDATE 1-Malaysian developer S P Setia to buy I&P Group for $800 mln
* Pair would make one of Malaysia's biggest real estate firms
MOSCOW Feb 2 A board meeting of Russia's Norilsk Nickel has approved the company's participation in "Global Palladium Fund L.P.", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
This decision may signal a move by Norilsk Nickel nearer to a palladium stock deal with Russia's central bank.
Since 2014, Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest palladium and nickel producer, has had a proposal open to acquire some of the palladium in the Russian central bank's stock through a fund of investors led by Norilsk. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
