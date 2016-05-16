MOSCOW May 16 A palladium fund created by
Russia's Norilsk Nickel earlier this year has started operating
and plans to buy several tonnes of the metal in 2016, Norilsk
Vice-President Sergey Dubovitsky told reporters.
Norilsk, the world's largest palladium producer, created the
Global Palladium Fund "to develop relations with holders of
existing metal stockpiles", with a commitment for potential
transactions of up to $200 million.
Dubovitsky declined to say who would be selling the
palladium to the fund. Since 2014, Norilsk has had an open
proposal to acquire some of the palladium in the Russian central
bank's stock.
The Norilsk fund will sell the palladium to industrial
consumers during 2016, Dubovitsky said.
Norilsk, the world's second-largest nickel producer after
Brazilian miner Vale SA, also said it had slightly
downgraded its forecast for metal production in 2018 at its
Russian assets due to updated mine plans.
The forecast for nickel production was lowered to
215,000-220,000 tonnes from 225,000-235,000 tonnes previously,
for platinum group metals (PGMs) to 95-100 tonnes from 100-110
and for copper to 420,000-440,000 tonnes from 440,000-450,000.
In 2016, Norilsk plans to produce 206,000-212,000 tonnes of
nickel in Russia amid a reconfiguration of production facilities
at its Polar assets which involves shutting down its 74-year-old
Nickel Plant there and moving the refining operation to its Kola
division.
DIFFICULT PERIOD
Dubovitsky told reporters the company was still on track to
increase nickel and PGMs production in 2017 compared with 2016
and keep output steady in 2018.
Its copper production will, however, rise in 2018 from a
year earlier thanks to higher grades of ore and the launch of
its Bystrinsky copper project in Russia's Transbaikal region in
the last quarter of 2017.
The shutting down of its Nickel Plant is a part of Norilsk's
operational efficiency programme which it has been implementing
since 2013.
At current metal prices, the programme will result in an
additional $250-300 million of annual earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) starting from 2018,
Dubovitsky said.
Like many mining firms, Norilsk has been hit by an almost 60
percent decline in nickel prices over the last two years. It is,
however, supported by relatively low costs at its Polar assets
and by the weak rouble, which reduces its costs in dollar terms.
"We are living through one of the most difficult periods for
the mining industry," Dubovitsky said. "It is quite difficult
to make any long-term decisions in such circumstances."
Norilsk is targeting capital expenditure of $2 billion a
year in 2016-2018 and is considering a "copper configuration"
project which would involve moving some smelting operations and
helping to reduce pollution in the city Norilsk, after which the
company is named.
Norilsk also said it was "screening for potential long-term
opportunities" by considering copper greenfield projects in
Russia's Far East and looking for prospects around its
Bystrinsky project.
In eastern Siberia, where its key assets are based, Norilsk
is considering brownfield and exploration projects and
opportunities for its Maslovskoye platinum-copper-nickel
deposit, it said.
