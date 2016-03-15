* Norilsk's 2015 EBITDA of $4.3 bln meets forecast
* Norilsk says 2015 net profit down 14 pct at $1.7 bln
* Sees deficit in nickel market of up to 90,000 T in 2016
MOSCOW, March 15 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
reported a 24 percent decline in 2015 core earnings on
Tuesday mainly due to lower prices for its metals and forecast
global primary nickel consumption to remain flat this year.
Norilsk, the world's second-largest nickel producer, has
been hit by weakening metals prices although the rouble's fall
against the dollar has partially offset this.
"The unprecedented plunge in metal prices heavily weighed on
our performance, affecting negatively our top line performance
and EBITDA, with major positive offsets coming from foreign
exchange, cost savings in Russia and exit from international
assets," Chief Executive Vladimir Potanin said in a statement.
The company's 2015 results were also affected by the
divestiture of international assets and one-off logistical and
operational preparations for the shutdown of its old nickel
plant in the city of Norilsk planned for 2016.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 24 percent year-on-year to $4.3
billion and met the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
The company's 2015 net profit fell 14 percent to $1.7
billion, while net profit adjusted for non-cash items reached
$3.2 billion. Revenue was down 28 percent at $8.5 billion, and
capital expenditures rose 27 percent to $1.7 billion.
Norilsk, part-owned by Russian tycoon Potanin and aluminium
producer Rusal, is the world's second-largest nickel
producer after Brazilian miner Vale SA and the
world's largest palladium producer.
It has repeatedly called for global output cuts in the
nickel industry to support prices, saying Norilsk itself,
however, remains profitable thanks to its low-cost Arctic
assets.
A substantial drawdown of exchange inventory is also needed
to trigger a sustained nickel price recovery, it said on
Tuesday.
It forecast global primary nickel consumption to remain
unchanged at 1.9 million tonnes and the market to develop a
deficit of 70,000-90,000 tonnes in 2016.
Norilsk said the current weakness in palladium prices was
temporary and that booming car sales in the United States and
China should provide for robust palladium demand in 2016.
Its shares were up 0.3 percent in Moscow, in line with the
MICEX index.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and
Dale Hudson)