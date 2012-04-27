MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's Norilsk Nickel's , the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, said on Friday its first-quarter 2012 nickel output rose, year-on-year, while production of other its core metals fell.

Nickel output rose thanks to increased output from the Russian divisions, the launch of Australian operation Lake Johnston, and increased an loading rate at Norilsk Nickel's Harjavalta refinery in Finland.

Output of nickel rose by 7 percent to 75,824 tonnes in the first quarter, while copper production reached 88,456 tonnes and was down 6 percent.

The Arctic mining giant attributed a reduction in copper production to a scheduled decrease in output from the Russian divisions.

In platinum group metals, palladium output fell by 5 percent to 649,000 troy ounces and platinum production decreased by 2 percent to 166,000 ounces.

"Reduction of palladium output reflects technical decrease of production from Russian Divisions due to accumulation of unfinished stockpile," Norilsk said, adding that it was partially compensated by the growth of metal production at Harjavalta.

Norilsk shares in Moscow rose by 1.97 percent by 1450 GMT, while its GDRs in London added 2.249 percent. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)