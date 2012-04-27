MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's Norilsk Nickel's
, the world's largest nickel and palladium miner, said
on Friday its first-quarter 2012 nickel output rose,
year-on-year, while production of other its core metals fell.
Nickel output rose thanks to increased output from the
Russian divisions, the launch of Australian operation Lake
Johnston, and increased an loading rate at Norilsk Nickel's
Harjavalta refinery in Finland.
Output of nickel rose by 7 percent to 75,824 tonnes in the
first quarter, while copper production reached 88,456 tonnes and
was down 6 percent.
The Arctic mining giant attributed a reduction in copper
production to a scheduled decrease in output from the Russian
divisions.
In platinum group metals, palladium output fell by 5 percent
to 649,000 troy ounces and platinum production decreased by 2
percent to 166,000 ounces.
"Reduction of palladium output reflects technical decrease
of production from Russian Divisions due to accumulation of
unfinished stockpile," Norilsk said, adding that it was
partially compensated by the growth of metal production at
Harjavalta.
Norilsk shares in Moscow rose by 1.97 percent by 1450 GMT,
while its GDRs in London added 2.249 percent.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt)