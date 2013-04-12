BRIEF-Citycon sells non-core property in Norway
* Sells non-core property Lade in Trondheim, Norway, to Frost Holding AS
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's top nickel and palladium miner, said on Friday its 2012 net profit was down 41 percent, year-on-year, and missing forecast, due to write-offs and a decline in metals prices.
Norilsk said its net profit fell to $2.14 billion last year, impacted by $976 million non-cash write-offs. A poll of analysts had expected the company's net income to come in at $2.89 billion.
The company's 2012 revenue was also down, by 15 percent to $12.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 32 percent to $4.9 billion, Norilsk said in a statement. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Sells non-core property Lade in Trondheim, Norway, to Frost Holding AS
* Resignation as member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of Frederic C. Dybuncio
DUBAI, Feb 28 Dubai's stock index outperformed in an otherwise weak Gulf region in early trade on Tuesday as investors bought shares that had recently fallen.