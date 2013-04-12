* Norilsk 2012 net profit fell to $2.14 billion

* Net profit was affected by $976 million write-offs

* Revenue fell 15 percent due to a decline in metals prices (Adds details, quotes, background)

MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Norilsk Nickel , the world's biggest nickel and palladium miner, said on Friday its 2012 net profit fell 41 percent year-on-year due to write-offs and a decline in metal prices.

Norilsk's net profit of $2.14 billion for last year, was hit by $976 million in write-offs. A poll of analysts had expected net profit of $2.89 billion.

The write-offs included investment-related losses of $552 million mainly from a decline in share price of Russian energy group InterRao, in which Norilsk has about 13 percent. There was also a $278 million impairment loss related to Norilsk's assets in Botswana and Australia.

Norilsk shareholder RUSAL said in December the mining group might pay a total of up to $9 billion in dividends for 2012 and the following two years, part of a peace deal between billionaires Vladimir Potanin, Norilsk's CEO, and RUSAL owner Oleg Deripaska.

The value of Norilsk's 2012 dividend per share is due to be confirmed later in the month.

The company's 2012 revenue fell by 15 percent to $12.1 billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 32 percent to $4.9 billion, Norilsk said in a statement.

Norilsk shares closed down 0.6 percent at 5,159 roubles in Moscow, outperforming sector index that fell 2.1 percent. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Merriman)