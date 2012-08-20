MOSCOW Aug 20 Russia's president Vladimir Putin
said on Monday he hoped a long-running shareholder conflict at
Norilsk Nickel's, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, will be resolved soon.
"This situation (at Norilsk Nickel) has changed for the
better thanks to the company's management and the owners' sense
of social responsibility, although they have not yet resolved
all their issues," Putin said during a meeting with coal and
mining industry representatives in the Kremlin to mark Miners'
Day, an upcoming industry holiday.
"We hope all their disagreements will be resolved in the
interests of (Norilsk Nickel) operations and the people who work
at its plants," he added.
Businessman Vladimir Potanin is the largest shareholder of
Norilsk. He has been locked in a struggle for control of the
Arctic miner with Oleg Deripaska, whose aluminium company RUSAL
owns a 25 percent stake in Norilsk.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Polina Devitt)