By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Aug 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said he hoped a long-running shareholder conflict at Norilsk
Nickel, the world's largest nickel and palladium
miner, would soon be resolved, signalling a possible new round
of talks between its owners.
Putin gave no indication on Monday, however, of how
billionaire shareholders Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska
might end a battle for control of Norilsk, which has drained
cash out of the business and sapped long-term investment.
Their struggle began after Deripaska's aluminium company,
RUSAL, bought a 25 percent stake in the Arctic miner
in 2008. Potanin is still the largest shareholder in Norilsk.
"This situation has changed for the better thanks to the
company's management and the owners' sense of social
responsibility, although they have not yet resolved all their
issues," Putin said at a meeting with coal and mining industry
representatives.
"We hope all their disagreements will be resolved in the
interests of (Norilsk Nickel) operations and the people who work
at its plants."
RUSAL bought the Norilsk stake from Potanin's former
partner, Mikhail Prokhorov, for an estimated $14 billion in a
deal seen as a forerunner to a potential merger.
The 2008 global market crash then put paid to the putative
tie-up. RUSAL has since rejected several Norilsk offers to buy
back the stake, which has fallen sharply in value.
Deripaska has criticised several Norilsk share buybacks and
the management of its treasury shares. Norilsk is now
considering buying back a 2 percent stake from the market and
cancelling up to 10 percent of its stock held in treasury this
year.
The conflict has compounded the strategic challenges facing
Norilsk at a time of weakening nickel prices, which have
already forced it to consider cuts in its investment programme.
Spokesmen for Norilsk Nickel and RUSAL declined to comment,
while a representative of Potanin's group, Interros, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Norilsk's market capitalisation has fallen by 25 percent
over the past year to $30 billion, according to Reuters data.
Its shares showed little reaction to Putin's comments on
Monday, amid market scepticism that resolution was near.
"It's not the first time we've heard such words, but the
problem has not been solved yet," said Mikhail Stiskin, an
analyst at Troika Dialog.
Norilsk shares were down 0.32 percent in Moscow trade by
1141 GMT, almost in line with a 0.88 percent decrease in the
metals and mining index MINEX.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)