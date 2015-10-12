BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest nickel and palladium producers, may raise a $1.2 billion loan from Russia's top lender Sberbank in the coming days, Interfax news agency reported, citing Norilsk's memorandum for a Eurobond issue.
The loan may be provided to Norilsk for ten years, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.