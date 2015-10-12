MOSCOW Oct 12 Russia's Norilsk Nickel, one of the world's largest nickel and palladium producers, may raise a $1.2 billion loan from Russia's top lender Sberbank in the coming days, Interfax news agency reported, citing Norilsk's memorandum for a Eurobond issue.

The loan may be provided to Norilsk for ten years, it added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)