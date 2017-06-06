OSLO, June 6 A Norwegian surveillance plane flew
in international airspace on Tuesday and met with Russian planes
in an encounter that was described as normal, the Norwegian
military said on Tuesday.
"There has been a Norwegian Orion (plane) in the area (of
the Barents Sea), which happens several times a week. It was
flying in international airspace," Lieutenant Colonel Ivar Moen,
a spokesman at the Norwegian armed forces, told Reuters.
"It was identified as normal by Russian fighter jets, in the
same way Norwegian forces identify Russian planes," said Moen,
adding that it was not normal for military planes to fly with a
transponders on.
"Norwegian planes also scramble to identify Russian planes
along the coast of Norway. It happens regularly," he said.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche,
editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)