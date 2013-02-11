Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
MOSCOW Feb 11 Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, plans a four-year rouble-denominated Eurobond issue, two banking sources told Reuters on Monday.
Both added that initial yield guidance was set at around 7.75 percent, and that Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs and Sberbank CIB were arranging the deal.
The deal is expected to be of a benchmark size, meaning starting from $500 million for names such as Novatek.
Novatek joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable conditions in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.
Last year, Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues.
In December, Novatek placed a $1 billion 10-year Eurobond, pricing the deal with a yield of 285 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
