BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 12 Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, has raised 14 billion roubles ($463 million) in four-year Eurobonds, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source added that the yield was set at 7.75 percent, the same as the initial guidance. Barclays, Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs and Sberbank CIB were arranging the deal.
Novatek joins a number of Russian companies taking advantage of favourable conditions in the bond markets as well as positive investor sentiment towards emerging markets.
Since the start of the year Russian borrowers have raised around $11 billion via Eurobond deals, which compares with $53 billion in the whole of last year. ($1=30.2140 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Greg Mahlich)
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: