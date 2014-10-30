BRIEF-Smart Metering agrees new 280 mln pounds revolving credit facility
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 30 Russia's Novatek, Russia's second biggest gas producer, said on Thursday its Urengoyskoye field should reach full capacity next year after a fire in April.
"Most of the damaged equipment has been replaced and testing at the facility has commenced," Novatek's Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay told a conference call.
"The second stage production line will be launched right after the facility's put back in operation by the year-end. Therefore we should see full production capacity in 2015."
No one was injured in the fire at the Urengoyskoye gas field at its Severenergia unit. Novatek had earlier cut its gas output growth forecast this year to between 2 to 3 percent, down from previous forecasts of a 7 to 8 percent rise, due to the fire. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of what a Japanese magazine said was an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".