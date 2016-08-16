MOSCOW Aug 16 Russia's second biggest natural gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday it had extended its natural gas supply contract with major steel producer NLMK until 2025.

Novatek will supply 2.8 billion cubic metres of gas per year. That covers the gas supply needs of all of NLMK's Russian entities, it said in a statement.

Novatek, together with state oil and gas producer Rosneft , has been challenging to win some of Gazprom's share on the domestic gas market. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)