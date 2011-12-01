* Acquires the co for $50 mln vs earlier reported $500 mln
* Novatek continues to carve out market share from Gazprom
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russia's top non-state gas
producer Novatek said it had acquired a regional gas
distributor for $50.5 million, much lower than was expected,
continuing to carve market share from world number one gas
producer Gazprom.
Novatek, co-owned by chief executive Mikhail Mikhelson and
energy trader Gennady Timchenko, said on Thursday it acquired
100 percent participation interest in the share capital of
Gazprom Mezhregiongas Chelyabinsk, owned by Gazprom, for 1.55
billion roubles ($50.47 million).
Russia's business daily Kommersant had previously said the
deal could value the company at as much as $500 million.
Analysts said the lower than expected price of the deal could be
explained by some debts incurred by Mezhregiongas Chelyabinsk or
financial losses.
The deal will allow the company to supply the Urals region,
where annual demand exceeds 15 billion cubic metres, ranking it
as one of the top ten Russian regions in terms of natural gas
consumption.
Novatek, which sees next year's gas production increasing 6
to 7 percent from this year's expected 51 to 52 billion cubic
metres, has been steadily claiming more domestic market share
from Gazprom.
Earlier this year Novatek agreed on a new gas supply
contract with power company OGK-3 worth 111 billion
roubles after OGK-3 decided not to renew partnership with
Gazprom.
"The acquisition of Gazprom Mezhregiongas Chelyabinsk is
consistent with the company's commercial strategy to increase
market penetration in key natural gas consuming regions within
the domestic market," Mikhelson said in a statement.
($1 = 30.7143 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)