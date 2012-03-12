MOSCOW, March 12 Russia's second-largest
natural gas producer Novatek expects to increase
investments by around 60 percent this year to 50 billion roubles
($1.70 billion) in order to maintain output growth momentum.
Novatek's Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay also
reiterated Monday during a conference call that the company is
expecting to increase its gas production by 6 to 7 percent this
year.
Novatek has earmarked a lion share of investments for
development of its Arctic Yurkharovskoye field, the company's
largest production asset.
($1 = 29.4025 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)