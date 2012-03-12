* Capex to rise to 50 bln rbls in 2012 from 31 bln rbls in 2011

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, March 12 Russia's second-largest natural gas producer Novatek expects to increase investments by around 60 percent this year to 50 billion roubles ($1.70 billion) in order to keep increasing gas production.

Novatek's Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay also reiterated Monday during a conference call that the company is expecting to increase its gas production by 6 to 7 percent this year.

The company, which leads the pack of emerging independent producers keen to take a share of the domestic market from state owned Gazprom, is raising output to boost direct sales to end users.

It is aiming to sell more than 43 bcm in 2012 directly to customers, up from from 28 bcm last year, helped by the purchase of a distribution company in a major steel region from Gazprom, which produces almost 10 times more gas than Novatek.

Novatek has earmarked the lion's share of investments for development of its Arctic Yurkharovskoye field, the company's largest production asset.

The field, with reserves of around 340 billion cubic metres of gas, has the capacity to produce 33 bcm annually, or the equivalent of around 10 percent of domestic market needs.

"We plan to invest approximately 50 billion roubles in 2012. Yurkharovkneftegaz represents 33 percent, Ust-Luga represents 30 percent, Tarkosaleneftegaz represents 22 percent, Purovsky processing plant represents 11 percent, with the remaining four percent dispersed among other projects," Gyetvay said.

Novatek's investments in a processing plant at Ust-Luga, a potential outlet for its condensate and other products, are separate from the new oil terminal there, which has been plagued by delays after landslides prevented its planned launch in December.

In 2011 Novatek's capital expenditures stood at over 31 billion roubles.

Gyetvay added that the forecast capital investment programme excludes Yamal LNG project - which Novatek is developing with French major Total - as well as joint ventures Sibneftegaz, Severenergia and Terneftegaz.

"In addition, we plan to spend approximately $200 million to $300 million this year on ongoing exploration-related activities consistent with prior years," he said.

Novatek is following an aggressive growth strategy and has said it expected its annual gas production to almost double from its current level of 53 billion cubic metres (bcm) to over 110 bcm in 2020.

The company is looking for another partner in Yamal LNG, which is seen producing 15 million tonnes of the super-cooled gas by 2018.

Gyetvay said Novatek has no time frame for deciding on a third partner in the project.

($1 = 29.4025 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)