MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's Novatek, the
country's second-largest producer of natural gas, is in theory
interested in liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets put up for sale
by Spain's Repsol, but is not in any discussions on a
possible bid, CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on Tuesday.
"The Repsol assets are of interest to us, but we are not in
talks," Mikhelson told reporters.
Sources said in September that Novatek, which ranks second
after Gazprom as a natural gas producer in Russia, was
likely to be among the companies to present bids for a package
of LNG assets put up for sale to help the Spanish oil company
cope with its debt.
The assets include a 75 percent stake in a regasification
plant in Canada, a 20 percent stake in a liquefaction plant in
Peru and a 23 percent interest in a liquefaction plant in
Trinidad and Tobago.
Novatek's activities on international markets are
constrained by the export monopoly of state-controlled Gazprom,
but LNG is a grey area. Novatek is planning to build its own LNG
plant in Russia and could share export rights with Gazprom.
The plant is being built on the Arctic Yamal peninsula in
partnership with France's Total.
Novatek's current strategy is focused on selling
domestically produced gas to Russian clients, and the group has
sealed several term supply deals with steelmakers in recent
months. But it would like export rights and has taken steps to
build an international supply business.