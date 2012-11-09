* Net profit of 20 bln rbls vs 18.7 bln forecast
* Revenues at 52.7 bln rbls vs 51.9 bln forecast
(Adds detail, share price)
MOSCOW Nov 9 Higher gas prices and output
helped Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek to
more than double third-quarter net profit, the company said on
Friday.
Novatek, owned by trader Gennady Timchenko and its chief
executive Leonid Mikhelson, also benefited from a lower export
duty on gas condensate.
Net profit climbed to a forecast-beating 20 billion roubles
($633.89 million). A Reuters poll of analysts showed an average
forecast of 18.7 billion roubles for the net profit and revenue
of 51.9 billion roubles.
Revenue increased to 52.7 billion roubles in the quarter, up
from 40 billion roubles in the same period last year.
The company's shares were up 0.15 percent at 1410 GMT,
reversing earlier declines and outperforming the broader market
, which fell 0.7 percent.
($1 = 31.5512 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova
and David Goodman)