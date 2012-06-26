ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 26 Russia's Novatek,
due to launch Russia's next liquefied natural gas project in
partnership with Total in 2016, will pre-sell half the
gas by the end of next year, its chief executive, Leonid
Mikhelson, told reporters.
"After we take a final investment decision and before we
begin project financing, we plan to sign contracts with
consumers and will contract out about 50 percent of the Yamal
LNG project (gas). Signing contracts will open up project
financing for us."
A final investment decision is due by the end of the year.
He said Novatek had chosen French bank Societe General
and Russian banks Gazprombank and Sberbank
to organise project financing for the $20 billion
LNG project.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing
by Vladimir Soldatkin)